surprisingly in the leader’s jersey of the Tour de Suisse

The Frauenfelder conquered the yellow jersey at the start of the Swiss national tour in the time trial – ahead of the other dominators Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert. Küng didn’t even know that he should now also win the Tour de Suisse.

It’s a matter of seconds: Stefan Küng in the individual time trial at the start of the Tour de Suisse. Michael Buholzer / Keystone

He still felt tired on Wednesday, Stefan Küng had suffered more than expected during the last few days of training. He didn’t have enough time for ideal preparation for the Tour de Suisse anyway. It wasn’t until mid-May that Frauenfelder left the Giro d’Italia after nine strenuous stages and then went on vacation with his family – in Italy.