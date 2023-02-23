Home Sports Swimming and protein |
by admin
Even #swimming wants its #protein. An often overlooked nutrient. In fact, the instinct is to fill up on #carbohydrates due to the volume of training and its intensity, neglecting protein needs.

💡 ADVICE?
Get into the habit of consuming 0.3g of high quality protein/kg right after your workout (yes yes already in the locker room) and an additional amount in the meals that follow. In practice it means about 17 g for a 55 kg swimmer and about 23 for a 75 kg swimmer.

🧀 IN PRACTICE: about 50-60 g of bresaola (accompanied with bread or fruit) or equal quantity of Parmesan. Alternatively, for a practical and complete gesture, you can use a protein food supplement for sportsmen to dissolve in water.

🔅 The goal, beyond muscle #recovery, is also tissue adaptation, even more in periods of life where the daily protein intake is superior as in the young athlete or in the #master category.

