From the years of Magnini and Pellegrini to those of Paltrinieri and Pilato. World return to Melbourne, where on Monday night at 1 (on Rai Sport and Sky) the world championship review from 25 meters in the open air with a sparkling climate (16 degrees) and not particularly hot as previously thought.

Compared to the March 2007 edition in the long course there is only one “survivor”: the sprinter coach Claudio Rossetto, without considering the doctor Lorenzo Marugo and his companions. Why were those historic World Cups for Italy? In the pool above all for some technical gems: like Federica Pellegrini’s first world record in the 200m freestyle, who in the semifinals snatched the primacy from the German Franziska Van Almsick in 1’56”47. Like the second world gold (the only one of the expedition which also scored 2 silvers and 6 bronzes all inclusive) in the 100m freestyle by Filippo Magnini (ex aequo with the Canadian Hayden): at that moment he equaled the double world championship by the American Matt Biondi and the Russian Alex Popov (the club will join after James Magnussen and Caeleb Dressel). The Pesaro thanks to a prodigious recovery from fifth place in the last stage of the 4×100 freestyle which also included Massi Rosolino, allowed the best result – silver – of a fast blue relay at the World Championships (previously only bronze). Like Luca Marin’s bronze in the 400m medley behind Phelps and Lochte was the highest moment for the specialty: the Italian record of that bronze still stands in 4’09”88. Loris Facci’s bronze in the 200m breaststroke behind Kitajima and Rickard remains the only blue world medal in the 200m of the more technical specialty. And Federico Colbertaldo arrived fourth in the 800m, he saw the bronze delivered to his home due to the subsequent doping disqualification of the Tunisian Oussama Mellouli, third in the water ahead of the blue with a European record. Marco Formentini in the 25 km with the silver saved the balance of the fund: the waters were stormy. Tania Cagnotto confirmed her bronze from the 3 meters, while the fairy tale of drummer Christoper Sacchin blossomed from the small trampoline. No medals from water polo and synchro. Now it’s up to Greg and his companions. See also Atalanta wins but wastes too much

Great expectation — Despite Simona Quadarella’s forfeit (not playing due to illness), the 19 Azzurri who will compete in this edition at the end of a truly memorable year for Italian swimming will try to beat the record haul of 16 medals achieved a year ago in Abu Dhabi. The technical director Cesare Butini, in the technical meeting, proceeded to cancel these races: Alberto Razzetti reigning world champion of the 200m butterfly will not participate in the 100m medley, Thomas Ceccon precisely nothing in the 50m and 100m backstroke. Silvia Di Pietro renounces the 100m freestyle, while obviously the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay will not be in the race. Lorenzo Mora will therefore be the man of the backstroke, the specialty that brought the polyvalent Ceccon to the top of the world and Europe, and to the world record in the 100m: “I’m learning to compete in the short course, even if mine is the 50. Winning will be very difficult because there are distance specialists. But I think I can do well, ambitions are always high.” Explains the technical director Cesare Butini. “It is the first international appointment after the splendid 2022 season – explained Butini – The Italian representative is made up of athletes who combine great quality with the right quantity. There are great individuals, without precluding competitiveness even in the relays. In Abu Dhabi we won 16 medals. It won’t be easy to repeat ourselves, but I’m sure the team will respond in the best possible way.” Gregorio Paltrinieri in “his” Australia has triple motivations: he could be the one to become the first Italian to confirm his gold medal at the 25-metre World Championships: “La tub cota is unpredictable – says Greg, who after 60 laps in Tuesday’s 1500m will try even in the 800, making his debut in the championship program – many specialists can go fast. It won’t be easy to do an encore, I’ve set my preparation for the 2023 Fukuoka Summer World Cup, after a truly incredible year. This is just a passing stage that I want to do well, I’ll try, I took a big break this summer because last season was a very long and very intense season. I’m only here to compete and enter the pool climate…”. See also Pont, after two defeats an insidious game

Debut — World debut in the relay also for the rookie Paolo Conte Bonin expected in the 4×100 freestyle heats. Variable weather forecast. In Abu Dhabi 2021, the Azzurri demolished the previous record of 12 medals in Shanghai 2006, conquering 16 podiums of which 5 gold. Compared to Abu Dhabi, the long distances (800 and 1500 freestyle, introduced respectively for men and women) will have minor series and finals in the afternoon (in the Italian morning from 9).

First time — The first Azzurri gold medals in short course at the World Championships date back to 2012 in Istanbul with Fabio Scozzoli (100m breaststroke) and Ilaria Bianchi (100m butterfly). The other individual triumphs: Gregorio Paltrinieri in the 1500 (2014), Federica Pellegrini in the 200 freestyle (2016), Alberto Razzetti in the 200 freestyle (2021), Matteo Rivolta in the 100 freestyle (2021), Alessandro Miressi in the 100 freestyle (2021). In total Italy boasts 66 podiums: 11 golds, 30 silvers and 25 bronzes.

The program — TUESDAY 13 (battery at 1 Italian on Monday, -10 Australian): 400 sl Women, 100 back D (Panziera, Scalia), 100 back Men (Mora), 50 butterfly D (Di Pietro), 50 butterfly U (Rivolta, Ceccon), 200 mx D (Cocconcelli, Franceschi), 200 mx U (Razzetti), 4×100 sl D, 4×100 sl U (Conte Bonin, Deplano, Ceccon, Frigo, Miressi), 1500 sl U (slow series). Finals: 400 sl D, 50 butterfly D (semi-final), 50 butterfly U (semi-final), 200 mx D (Cocconcelli, Franceschi), 200 mx U, 100 back D (semi-final), 100 back U (semi-final), 1500 sl U (Paltrinieri), 4×100 sl D, 4×100 sl U.

WEDNESDAY 14 – 4X50 mx U/D (Italy), 800 sl D (slow series), 100 sl D, 100 sl U (Ceccon, Miressi), 100 breaststroke D (Pilato), 100 breaststroke U (Martinenghi, Cerasuolo), 4×200 sl D Finals: 4×50 mx U/R, 800 sl R, 100 sl R (semifinal), 100 sl U (semifinal), 100 backstroke R, 100 backstroke U, 100 breaststroke R (semifinal), 100 breaststroke U (semifinal), 50 butterfly D, 50 butterfly U, 4×200 sl D. See also Meet in ice and snow, come together丨Winter Olympic observation: China's speed skating is worth more expectations - Teller Report

THURSDAY 15 – 50 back D (Scalia, Panziera), 50 back U (Mora), 200 butterfly D (Cusinato), 200 butterfly U (Razzetti), 100 mx D (Cocconcelli, Franceschi), 100 mx U (Ceccon), 400 sl U (Ciampi), 4×50 sl D, 4×50 sl U (Conte Bonin, Miressi, Deplano, Ceccon). Finals: 100 sl D, 100 sl U, 50 backstroke D (semifinal), 50 backstroke U (semifinal), 200 butterfly D, 200 butterfly U (Razzetti), 100 breaststroke D (Pilato), 100 breaststroke U (Martinenghi, Cerasuolo) , 100 mx D (semifinal), 100 mx U (semifinal), 400 sl U, 4×50 sl D, 4×50 sl U.

FRIDAY 16th – 4X50 sl U/D (Italy), 200 rana D, 200 rana U, 50 sl D (Di Pietro), 50 sl U (Deplano, Miressi), 4×200 sl U, 1500 sl D (slow series). Finals: 4×50 sl U/D, 200 breaststroke D, 200 breaststroke U, 50 backstroke D, 50 backstroke U, 50 sl D (semifinal), 50 sl U (semifinal), 100 mx D, 100 mx U, 1500 sl D, 4×200 sl U.

SATURDAY 17 – 4×50 mx D, 4×50 mx U (Italy), 400 mx D (Cusinato), 400 mx U (Razzetti), 100 butterfly D, 100 butterfly U (Rivolta), 50 breaststroke D (Pilato), 50 breaststroke U (Martinenghi, Cerasuolo), 800 sl U (slow series). Finals: 4×50 mx D, 4×50 mx U, 800 sl U (Paltrinieri), 100 butterfly D (semifinal), 100 butterfly U (semifinal), 400 mx D, 400 mx U, 50 breaststroke D (semifinal), 50 breaststroke U ( semi-final), 50 sl D 50 sl U.

SUNDAY 18 – 200 sl R, 200 sl U (Ciampi), 200 back R (Panziera), 200 back U (Mora), 4×100 mx R, 4×100 mx U (Mora/Ceccon, Martinenghi, Rivolta, Miressi). Finals: 100 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 4×100 breaststroke, 4×100 breaststroke.