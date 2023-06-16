Swimming: Tips for all those who want to swim healthily and faster

What many think is easy is in fact far from it: breaststroke. At least that applies to the technically clean and fast breaststroke. Now not everyone who just wants to move in this position has to slide elegantly through the water, but there are a few popular sources of error to avoid. To swim healthily and do your body good instead of causing problems. To swim easier and therefore with more fun – and in the end therefore faster.

For all those who just want to swim healthily, but also for those who want to get faster, the following are explanations, tips and exercises from two experts who should know: Jens Kruppa, 47, former world-class breaststroke swimmer, runs one today Swimming school – trains children and adults, beginners and advanced. And trainer Alexander Kreisel, who once made Marco Koch from Darmstadt world champion over 200 meters breaststroke.

It is not uncommon to hear, also from doctors, that you should not swim breaststroke if you have knee problems. …