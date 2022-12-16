At the short course World Championships in Melbourne we start again in the sign of France. France of the 4×50 sl men-women (without Italy) is golden with a world record in 1’27″33: Grousset and Manaudou start the feat, Gastaldello and Henique perfect it for a time better than 5 tenths of a second of the USA of 2018 who had swum 1’27”89 in Hangzhou; the silver goes to Australia by Emma McKeon and Chalmers in 1’28”03, the bronze goes to Holland in 1’28”53, the double gall goes to the USA in 1’29”18. The Americans make up for it with a double in the women’s 200m breaststroke: Kate Douglass triumphs with the championship record in 2’15″77, silver for Lilly King in 2’17″13 and bronze for the Dutchman Theo Shouten in 2’18″19. The Japanese Seto becomes world champion in the breaststroke (always the 200m) after having been in the medley and butterfly in the long course: 2’00”35 for Seto, who beats the American Nic Fink, back from gold in the 100m on Martinenghi.

Macneil other world — Margaret Macneil, Canadian of oriental origins, Olympian in dolphin, takes the gold with the world record in the 50m backstroke: the record was already hers in 25″27, this time she dropped by 2 cents to beat the American Claire Curzan (25 ”54) and the Australian Molly O’Callaghan (25”61, oceanic record).

False start — The men’s 50m backstroke is postponed after the false start signaled by the starter but not heard by some finalists who have completed the two laps. There is also the blue Lorenzo Mora. The program continues, the race is postponed to 11.10. Originally an error by a judge but none of the 8 finalists will be disqualified as per regulation in case of false or anticipated departure. See also Lazio, Correa wants the sale: stalemate for Sarri

Miressi e Deplano out — In the semifinal in the 50m freestyle, the two Azzurri are eliminated despite having both improved: Alessandro Miressi passed from 21″17 of the heat to 21″13, Leonardo Deplano from 21″25 to 21″12, respectively 12th and 13th. The fastest is the explosive Jordan Crooks in 20”31.

Brava Marrit — The Dutch Marrit Steenbergen is increasingly convincing not only as a freestyle swimmer (she is European gold in the 200m freestyle in Rome), but also in the 100m medley: the tulip conquers the gold in 57″53 with an admirable touch with which she mocks the French Beryl Gastaldello author of 57”63, bronze to Swedish Louie Hansson in 57”68.

December 16, 2022

