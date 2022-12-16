An 86-year-old woman died in the fire that broke out in her home on Friday 16 December in Aviano in via dei Molini.

According to what was ascertained by the firefighters, who intervened on the spot, the flames would have given off from the lit stove, burning parts of the kitchen and furnishings. From there the fire also spread to other rooms.

When firefighters entered the apartment they found the elderly woman on the ground, who had died shortly before. Investigations are underway to establish whether the woman died of burns, smoke poisoning or other reasons.

The alarm was raised by neighbors who noticed smoke coming from the house.