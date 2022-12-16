Italian Thomas Ceccon won the gold medal in the men’s 100m medley at the short course World Championships in Melbourne. The Italian champion finished with a time of 50.97, ahead of the Canadians Javier Acevedo silver in 51.05 and Finlay Knox bronze in 51.10. Extraordinary race of Ceccon which gives the third gold of the championships to Italy.

«I’m glad I went under 51, I didn’t expect it but I felt good in the water. I saw that I was already ahead in breaststroke, I thought maybe I would even win it. It can’t get better than this. I always look with a critical eye, but I did something important», says the blue Thomas Ceccon to the Rai microphones after the triumph.

«I came here to bring the medal in the 100m style, today I had the opportunity and I thought it would be mine. For a medal like this I can only be satisfied», added the blue.

The blue Lorenzo Mora, on the other hand, reached the foot of the podium in the final of the 50m backstroke. Mora finished with the fourth time in 22.81. The gold medal went to the American Ryan Murphy with a time of 22.64, silver to the Australian Isaac Alan Cooper (22.73) and bronze to the Polish Kacper Stokowski (22.74).