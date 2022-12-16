Ten years have already passed since the first Christmas bigolata in Trevisowhich will also be back on time in 2022. An unmissable appointment among Treviso residents, the bigolata will be held at the Acquasalsa tavern on 24 December at 12.00.

A perfect location to celebrate Christmas in company, with a breathtaking view of one of the most beautiful views of Treviso, the Isola della Pescheria. In the ancient heart of the city dressed up with bright decorations that are reflected on the waterlunch acquires a fairy-tale charm.

The consolidated ritual of the bigolata at Christmas is above all colored by a symbolic meaning, because it pays particular attention to the social: also this year all donations collected for the bigoli dish will be donated to charity.

Not just a convivial meeting therefore, but also a significant and concrete gesture to help others, as Paolo Lai affirms.

A tradition, that of bigoli in sauce on Christmas Eve, which refers to the observance of the Catholic religionwhich requires eating “lean”, avoiding meat, in the days leading up to the Holidays.



This typical Venetian pasta shape comes from afar, when at the time of the Serenissima the “bigolaro torch” was used to shape the dough of bigoli, similar to thick and porous spaghetti, then dipped in the sauce made with anchovies and onions: a dish of the poorest families, but very rich in flavour.



A moment of supportive celebration that pleases more and more: last year, despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, 36 kg of bigoli were served for around 400 tastings. Ready to improve this record, the initiative remains open to all citizens.

