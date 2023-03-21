Home Sports Swiss national team after the loss of the sponsor
Sports

Swiss national team after the loss of the sponsor

by admin
Swiss national team after the loss of the sponsor

Credit Suisse has been sponsoring the Swiss national soccer teams and youngsters for thirty years. It is unclear how things will continue now.

Credit Suisse on the boards and bibs during training in Basel. The loss of these sponsorship funds would hurt the association “insanely”.

Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

The Credit Suisse logo is emblazoned on every second advertising banner and on every national team training shirt. Everything as always. And yet something is different. The media spokesman for the Swiss Football Association, Adrian Arnold, has to answer questions before the national team’s training session in Basel. And they’re not about football. But about the demise of the main sponsor.

See also  The Paralympic national team trains in Pavia with the coach Marchetti

You may also like

Swiss footballer after the sponsor’s demise

Lucy Bronze & Keira Walsh: Barcelona pushing England...

National team: BVB? National coach Flick misses one...

Comeback and success for Miami, Butler’s 26th with...

The national football team sent New Zealand to...

Drama a Red Bull und Fernando Alonso

“Inside the NBA” brings a blockchain quiz challenge...

Table tennis: TTC Neu-Ulm only plays the Champions...

The paradox of Italians in cups: they dream...

Morant recovering from today’s absence, he could return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy