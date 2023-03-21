21-March-2023 / 00:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vantage Towers AG ad hoc announcement:

Conclusion of a delisting agreement between Vantage Towers AG and Oak Holdings GmbH, and application for the revocation of the admission of Vantage Towers AG shares to the regulated market at

Frankfurt stock exchange (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and termination of the inclusion of Vantage Towers Shares in the open market (open market).

Düsseldorf, 20th March 2023 – Today, the Management Board resolved, with the approval of Vantage Towers AG’s Supervisory Board, to enter into a delisting agreement with Oak Holdings GmbH and, based

thereon, to file an application for the revocation of the admission of Vantage Towers AG’s shares to trading on the regulated market at Frankfurt stock exchange (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

(so-called delisting) and to apply for the termination of the inclusion of the shares in the Open Market (open market). The delisting agreement is being entered after all conditions for Oak

Holdings GmbH’s takeover offer to the shareholders of Vantage Towers AG have been met on 16 March 2023. Completion of the takeover offer and the joint venture among Vodafone GmbH and Oak Consortium

GmbH, a holding company controlled by funds managed or advised by Global Infrastructure Partners and investment funds, vehicles and/or accounts advised and managed by various subsidiaries of KKR

& Co. Inc., is expected for 22 March 2023.