Bern, 25 July 2022 – Una 37 year old mom Yes is killed with her 2 and 4 year old children launching from Hollow of the Vana natural rocky amphitheater in the canton of Neuchâtel, a wall that reaches the 160 meters high.

To throw the alarmyesterday morning shortly after 09.30, it was a‘hiker, the Neocastellan authorities specify in a note. According to the witness, a person had probably fallen from the cliff, located in the Val de Travers.

The research, which was also attended by a helicopter of the Regathe Swiss Air-Rescue Guard, made it possible to quickly locate three bodiesthose of a woman and two children.

The Public Ministry is investigating to determine the causes of the tragedy, but the first elements seem to paint the sad picture of a family drama. In fact, everything suggests that her mother threw herself over the precipice with her children.

“Double homicide and suicide”

For the police there are few doubts: it is a double homicide and a suicide.

Is there a letter?

The three bodies were found at the bottom of the cliffs. The investigators, after listening to the testimonies, were convinced of the track of the voluntary gesture. The reserve, however, is maximum. But she was found a letter on site? The police did not want to clarify this.

The precipice of suicides

Seven years ago, in August 2015, a tragic precedent. At the foot of the cliff, the bodies of a father with his two children, a 3-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old boy were found. In a letter, found in the car, the man alluded to a troubled family situation, and to war with the ex-spouse for the custody of the children.