Systematic Advantages and New Trends: A Summary of the Hangzhou Asian Games Women’s Volleyball Project

Title: China‘s Women’s Volleyball Team Clinches Victory at Hangzhou Asian Games

By Xinhua News Agency reporters Lu Xingji, Luo Yu, Yin Xiaosheng

Hangzhou, October 8 (Xinhua) – The Chinese women’s volleyball team has secured a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, revitalizing their spirits after setbacks in the Paris Olympic qualifying tournament. However, both the team and fans are urged to view this victory rationally, as the competition presented certain shortcomings.

Despite the emergence of formidable players with breakthrough capabilities in some Asian teams, the Chinese team possesses a distinct advantage both individually and as a collective unit. It is essential for the Chinese team to continue emphasizing the tradition of systematic team building.

The Asian Games women’s volleyball competition has revealed new trends in both tactics and recruitment. Asian teams are increasingly relying on the application of tactical data, and the Japanese Women’s Volleyball League is attracting major players from numerous Asian countries.

The much-anticipated final between China and Japan did not showcase an intense competition as expected. The Japanese team rested its main players after the Olympic qualifying matches, resulting in a relatively monotonous offensive approach and the absence of a standout attacker. Consequently, Chinese team’s blocking, oppression, and strong attack proved effective. The Japanese team’s serve failed to disrupt the Chinese team’s first pass, allowing for swift counterattacks.

Moreover, the Japanese team had only trained for four days prior to the Asian Games, which affected their overall cohesion. Head coach Tomoko Yoshihara expressed hope that the existing pool of over 40 players, including many young prospects, will develop and elevate the team’s performance.

While the Chinese team dominated the tournament with their main lineup, the fact that the second-string Japanese team made it to the final and even narrowed the scoreline in the last two games indicates their superior bench depth. This exposes a current weakness in the Chinese women’s volleyball team.

The Asian Games schedule and recent international competitions highlight China and Japan as the foremost women’s volleyball teams in Asia, equipped with solid systems and rich traditions. Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea comprise the second-tier teams, with Thailand boasting greater strength compared to the latter two. The Chinese team’s systematic advantages are noteworthy, backed by a strong foundation and generations of talent selection and training.

Conversely, the South Korean women’s volleyball team has experienced a decline since the retirement of their former key player, Kim Yeon-kyung, resulting in a loss of leadership. The Vietnamese team, although lifted by a powerful main attacker, lacks a comprehensive system. The Thai women’s volleyball team possesses a deeper system, excelling in both attacking and defensive aspects.

The Asian Games also unveiled new trends in Asian volleyball circles, with coaches increasingly employing real-time tactical data systems. Furthermore, many main players from teams like Thailand and Vietnam are playing in the competitive Japanese league, shaping the future of Asian women’s volleyball.

As the Chinese women’s volleyball team celebrates their victory, it is vital to maintain a balanced perspective on their success at the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Asian Games presented certain limitations in terms of competition intensity, and Asian teams must strive to enhance both their individual talent and team systems to achieve sustained success.