Bad luck seems to have targeted Wojciech Szczesny. His match against Spezia ends in the 43rd minute: a guest corner kick, the outgoing Polish goalkeeper loses the ball and falls badly on his right ankle, immediately asking for the intervention of the doctors with blatant gestures. Stretcher on the field and the race over for Szczesny who comes out in tears, replaced by Perin. Bad luck. Black.

The Juventus number one had just returned: he made his league debut in the match against Roma after the stop due to the injury he suffered in the friendly against Atletico Madrid on 8 August. Then he got a low-grade injury to the adductor longus muscle of his left thigh that cost him a few weeks off. Now a new blow. The instrumental tests in the next few days will establish how many matches he will miss between the championship and the Champions League.