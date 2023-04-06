As the regular season draws to a close, the west continues to be in maximum chaos as the race for playoff spots continues. We look at the remaining programs of the teams involved.

Rarely has the race for the postseason been as close as this season. Nine teams are still fighting for direct qualification, which requires sixth place. But the race for tenth place is still completely open. Here is the current view of the table, which is updated after each match day. This is how it currently looks in the Western Conference Platz Team balance sheet Residue 4 Phoenix Suns 44-35 – 5 L.A. Clippers 42-38 2,5 6 Golden State Warriors 42-38 2,5 7 Los Angeles Lakers 41-39 3,5 8 New Orleans Pelicans 41-39 3,5 9 The Minnesota Timberwolves 40-40 4,5 10 Oklahoma City Thunder 38-42 6,5 11 Dallas Mavericks 38-42 6,5 12 Utah Jazz 36-43 8 It feels like there is a key game for the placements every day, and it will be no different next night: Western Conference: key game of the coming night Friday, 4 a.m.: Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder And now we come to the remaining games of all playoff candidates. Explanation: Bold games mean back-to-backs, games in italics mean the opponent played the day before. In addition, the appointments for the last matchday have not yet been determined. Here, the NBA always decides at short notice which games start when in order to avoid possible distortion of competition as much as possible.

© getty Phoenix Suns (44-35) Phoenix looks all but secure in fourth place, one more win is needed to secure home field advantage in the first round. That creates excitement because probably no one wants to face the Suns in round one… Datum time Opponent Ort 7. April 4 o'clock Denver Nuggets H 8. April 4:30 a.m Los Angeles Lakers A 10. April tba L.A. Clippers H

© getty Golden State Warriors (41-38) Now the dubs can prove what they’re made of. The win against OKC puts the Warriors in pole position for the fifth-place battle, but there are two more trips to go – and we know how it’s gone this season… Datum time Opponent Ort 8. April 4 o’clock Sacramento Kings A 10. April tba Portland Trail Blazers A

© getty L.A. Clippers (42-38) With the victory against the Lakers, the Clippers have a pretty good chance of qualifying directly for the playoffs. It could even be interesting to see if the Clippers deliberately drop to sixth place in order to face the Kings rather than the Suns in the first round. But that’s just speculation… Datum time Opponent Ort 8. April 22 O `clock Portland Trail Blazers H 10. April tba Phoenix Suns A

© getty Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) A win against the Clippers would have been so important for the Lakers’ final sprint, but Kawhi Leonard and Co. continue to dominate the city duel. With a play-in place, things still look good for the Lakers. Datum time Opponent Ort 8. April 4:30 a.m Phoenix Suns H 10. April tba Utah Jazz H

© getty New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) The Pelicans fought off an overtime win against the Grizzlies and could be lucky that the Knicks are already resting some players. It will be particularly exciting on the last day of the game against the Timberwolves, who are currently right behind NOLA. Datum time Opponent Ort 8. April 2 O 'clock New York Knicks H 10. April tba The Minnesota Timberwolves A

© imago images Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) After the debacle against Portland, the Wolves celebrated an important victory in Brooklyn. Eighth place is still possible, you even have it in your own hands. Below is almost secured. Datum time Opponent Ort 8. April 22 O `clock san antonio spurs A 10. April tba New Orleans Pelicans H

© getty Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) OKC staggers towards the end of the season, even a courageous performance in the Bay Area was not enough. The game in Utah will be even more important because the Mavericks have equalized in the balance sheet. Does the young group around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander show the killer instinct? Datum time Opponent Ort 7. April 3 o’clock Utah Jazz A 10. April tba Memphis Grizzlies H

© getty Dallas Mavericks (38-42) After seven losses from eight games, the Mavs pulled together against the Kings and are hot on the heels of the Thunder. OKC has the tiebreaker though, so Dallas needs to have more wins on Sunday to get into the postseason. After all, the Bulls and Spurs are very beatable, Chicago could rest a few players. Datum time Opponent Ort 8. April 2.30 a.m Chicago Bulls H 10. April tba san antonio spurs H