Tadej Pogačar’s Dmt Pogi’s shoes at the Tour hide a secret

Dmt Pogi’s, the shoe worn by Tadej Pogačar at the 2023 Tour de France and which was presented in absolute preview at the last Eurobike, hides an absolute peculiarity. In fact, an NFC chip is inserted into the left shoe which, in the event of an emergency, allows rescuers to immediately recognize the injured person, learn their personal details and, above all, their clinical data (blood group, allergies, current therapies, diseases, etc.).

ICE-KEY TAG, the life-saving device hidden in Tadej Pogačar’s Dmt Pogi’s shoes

In the innovative “life-saving” ICE-KEY TAG device, via the connected app, the athlete can enter all his personal information, medical details and upload any documents (identity card, driving licence…). Furthermore, it is possible to memorize the numbers of the people to contact in case of emergency, with whom to possibly share the position in SOS situations.

The shoe, worn by Pogačar himself on the occasion of the 2023 Tour de France, stands out not only for the craftsmanship and quality of the brand, but also for the captivating graphics, which evoke a colorful heart tracing: each sinusoidal curve is a tribute to victories most famous and important events of Pogačar (Tour de France, Strade Bianche, Tirreno Adriatico, Amstel Gold Race, Ronde Van Vlaanderen, Paris – Nice, Il Lombardia) and is also a call, both functional and emotional, to the frequency of the heart, symbol of effort and passion typical of a sport like cycling.

With this POGI’S model, DMT condenses, in a single concept, the dream of making shoes with attention to every detail and the ambition of being able to satisfy the needs of every two-wheel lover, from the amateur to the professional.

The skilful craftsmanship and the enthusiastic feedback of an ever-growing community of cyclists, including champions such as Tadej Pogačar and Elia Viviani, has made DTM footwear a point of reference in the world of cycling accessories. The company, the first to patent the Engineered Knit technology, boasts very light footwear models, as comfortable as a sock, for top-level performance, which guarantee excellent energy transfer during pedalling.

POGI’S DMT model will be available to the public from the end of July.

