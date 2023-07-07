The candidate for the Governor of Antioquia, Eugenio Prieto Soto, presented thirty proposals to solve three challenges presented by the department of Antioquia: Security, inequality and environment.

Eugenio Prieto is a Public Accountant, specialist in electronic journalism and master’s degree in digital communication. He led the department at the time of greatest violence, after the death of Guillermo Gaviria Correa. As a Deputy, he managed resources to improve the financial situation of the municipalities of the subregions. As a Senator, it is noted that he eliminated the clauses of permanence of cell phones.

Eugenio Prieto, Liberal candidate for the Governor of Antioquia

In the Metropolitan Area included Envigado and faced the environmental crisis, planted a million trees and implemented clean fuels in public service buses. For Prieto Soto, the main challenge facing Antioquia is security:

“It is worthwhile to begin to place the promises on the table. The three great structural challenges that have to be turned into opportunities. The deterioration of security in the department is notable. There is presence of the gulf clan, ELN, Second Marquetalia and other criminal groups. In Valle de Aburra alone there are nine gangs with international ties and around 300 neighborhood gangs.”

Eugenio Prieto is critical of the way in which the National Government carries out the Total Peace project and assures that in his government, he would not support this initiative, although he would respect the institutionality.

“With President Petro, we are respectful with any President. We do not share the issue of Total Peace, having put in a bag the issue of political crimes with crimes associated with drug trafficking are different issues. That has to do with submission to justice. We speak of territorial peace, which allows progress in the peace processes”.

Eugenio Prieto’s proposals to the Antioquia Governor’s Office

Eugenio Prieto assures that he has the means to move forward with security in the department based on a strong investment in technology: “We want an Antioquia alive with security, sustainability and with opportunities. An Antioquia alive safely, with technology, we have three monitoring centers in Medellín, Rionegro and Envigado. We want to create seven intelligence and security centers with all the cameras and technologies, integrating the department, we do not have a security and coexistence system that allows us to see what is happening with the different crimes. This is accompanied by a team specialized in high-impact crimes.”

In a government of Eugenio Prieto, there would be persecution of micro-trafficking throughout the department: “We will continue to develop the issue of community policing. If you tour the department, The biggest complaint is micro-trafficking, it is generating a deterioration in the finances of the field, having an illegal market affecting the crops”.

For this, it assures that it will shield educational institutions and a strong job will be done to prevent minors from consuming drugs. “Schools and colleges are becoming the market for narcotics, children of 11 and 12 years of age are starting to consume. With security advice we will be every 15 days in the different regions of Antioquia. A network of cameras with 400 LPR cameras, in addition to bodycam cameras for the Police.

However, regarding the environment, Eugenio Prieto Soto will implement a model similar to the one he carried out in the Metropolitan Area, when he was its director. “Antioquia lives sustainable with a climate change adaptation plan. The El Niño phenomenon is a reality. Farmers, crops and crops are the most affected by climate change. Very strong dry weather is coming, we need a very strong adaptation plan”.

However, in Antioquia it will have much more challenging challenges in terms of the environment with critical areas that have been badly hit by illegal mining: “We are going to work with 18 universities, with data, to create a green biodiversity bank with actions such as environmental compensation, ecotourism and having an important issue of seed bank and tree planting. We have to stop deforestation, Bajo Cauca and the Northeast are very affected, we have to see what work we give to mining”.

Regarding health, Eugenio Prieto is clear about his work route: “We must save Savia Salud, health technology by zones and second level hospitals. Mental health, we will make a stop along the way and we will implement psychological accompaniment with special emphasis on dependence on psychoactive substances”.

“We are going to work on rural social interest housing for the sustainable energy transition. We need to legalize properties so that families enter the formality. We want to return to life a new housing company of social interest, improvement and legalization of properties”.

In Education, it will seek to expand coverage, especially in rural areas: “We need opportunities in education, people are coming from rural areas due to lack of opportunities. We are going to expand the offer of digital education, the unemployment figures for young people in Antioquia are 17 and 18 percent”.

Regarding social inclusion, he assured: “We are going to strengthen women’s houses, we are going to protect them against violence. Antioquia will be inclusive of young people, women and older adults, Afro, indigenous, and LGBTIQ+ communities.”

Finally, he referred to administrative, infrastructure and nutrition issues: “We have to integrate Medellín and Antioquia in structural issues, with public services, food security, the Metropolitan Area, State Company University. We must develop the railway system of Antioquia, that can’t wait any longer. Antioquia by train, the river train, passenger systems, the mass transportation system in Urabá. The goal is zero deaths from malnutrition in Antioquia”.

