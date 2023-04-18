Tatjana Maria fights for better conditions for mothers

Iamidst the hustle and bustle of a professional tennis player, Tatjana Maria is also in demand with her homework. The 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist helps her nine-year-old daughter Charlotte with the teaching material from Florida. School has been back since Sunday evening, she said. As a mother of two, the Swabian and American-by-choice travels the world with her family, and of course Cecilia, who has just turned two, is always there. Just like now at the tennis tournament in Stuttgart. Family and professional sport – too much? The 35-year-old Maria doesn’t see it that way.

“In general, my family pushes me a lot,” said the currently second-best German tennis player and claims to have recognized a trend: “So many come back who have had a child. There are more and more.” More and more players are realizing that as a woman you can play tennis professionally for longer.

“I wouldn’t have played anymore”

The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner Angelique Kerber, who gave birth to her daughter Liana at the end of February and is toying with a comeback this year, also intends to do the same. Former Japanese world number one Naomi Osaka is currently pregnant but also announced she wants to return. Belarusian Victoria Azarenka has been touring the world with her son for years. The most famous of the mothers in tennis is US star Serena Williams, who was vainly chasing the next Grand Slam title.

“I wouldn’t have played anymore,” explained the sports director of the Stuttgart tournament, Anke Huber (48), a former world-class player – and meant: as a mother. “But maybe that’s where the trend is going. I also think it’s good that you have the chance or give yourself the chance to continue playing if you have the ambition and want to prove it again. Why not? I think you can handle it.” Maria proves that. “She’s actually gotten stronger since becoming a mom, and maybe more relaxed as well.”

Mary can be a role model. She recently won her third WTA title in Bogotá, Colombia. At the weekend she qualified for the final round with the German tennis team in the Billie Jean King Cup. She immediately made her first appearance at her home tournament in Stuttgart since 2012. Her husband, Charles Edouard Maria, is also her coach. His task was to plan the tactics for the first round on Tuesday (not before 5 p.m. / Eurosport) against the Swiss qualifier Ylena In-Albon.

Mothers are still a rarity in professional tennis. In 2009, for example, the Belgian Kim Clijsters won the US Open as a mother, but her career was often over with her pregnancy. Baby breaks are part of the regulations of the WTA. Like injured players, the players can play twelve tournaments, including two Grand Slams, with the old world ranking position, provided they pause for at least a year. So you no longer have to struggle through the qualifications at smaller tournaments.

“Hasn’t changed anything yet”

Maria doesn’t go far enough. In Stuttgart, too, she continues to advocate for special rules. “Nothing has changed at the moment. I’m still working on post-pregnancy rules. I think that’s very, very important now,” she said. She would also find childcare for other major tournaments helpful. In the four Grand Slam events, this is a matter of course.

Maria herself also spends a lot of time on the training ground with her older daughter. Charlotte is considered particularly talented. She is particularly pleased that she is returning to Stuttgart for the first time in eleven years. “She is now at an age where she realizes everything. It’s super special,” said Maria. With a view to family life on the tour, she also admitted: “Anyone who has children of their own knows that everything is not always perfect. But that’s the beauty of it.”