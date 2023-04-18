Healthy snack for those who play sports

As an athlete, it’s important to feed your body the right nutrients to optimize performance and aid recovery. The snacks can provide a quick and efficient source of energy which can help support performance during exercise. Here are some examples of healthy snacks ideal for athletes and moments in which to consume them before and after training.

Healthy snack before playing sports

Banana: Bananas are a great source of carbohydrates and potassium, which can help support energy levels and prevent cramps. Eat a banana 30 minutes to an hour before your workout. To find out more, read also why the banana is the snack for those who play sports.

Apples and Peanut Butter: Apples provide carbohydrates, while peanut butter provides healthy fats and proteins. This combination can help support energy levels during your workout. Eat this snack 30 minutes to an hour before your workout. In this regard, you may not know why peanut butter is perfect for those who play sports.

Greek Yogurt and Berries: Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and calcium, while berries provide carbohydrates and antioxidants. This combination can help support muscle growth and recovery. Eat this snack 30 minutes to an hour before your workout.

Healthy Post-Workout Snacks

Chocolate milk: Chocolate milk is a great post-workout snack because it provides carbohydrates, proteins and electrolytes, which can help support muscle recovery and fluid replacement. Drink a glass of chocolate milk within 30 minutes of exercising.

Hard-boiled eggs: Eggs are a great source of protein and amino acids, which can help support muscle growth and recovery. Eat two hard-boiled eggs within 30 minutes of exercising.

Trail Mix: The bars are a great post-workout snack because they provide a combination of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats. Choose a mix that includes nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. Eat a small portion within 30 minutes of exercising.

It `s important to note that The timing of pre- and post-workout snacking depends on the intensity and duration of your workout. If you’re doing a short workout, you may not need to eat a snack first. If you’re doing a longer workout or a workout that requires a lot of energy, you may need to eat a snack before and after your workout.

Conclusions

In general, aim to eat a healthy snack that provides a combination of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats to support energy and recovery. Also try to avoid foods high in saturated fat and added sugar, as they can slow down digestion and reduce the effectiveness of snacking.

Eat healthy and balanced and always listen to your body. With a healthy diet and active lifestyle, you can help your body perform at its best.

READ ALSO: The best snack for those who play sports is dried fruit and nuts

Photo by Rachael Gorjestani / K8 / Franziska Haßler on Unsplash

Advertising