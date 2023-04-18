Home » Xiaomi Mi Band 8 debut: cheap and three fun features- DCFever.com
by admin
Text: Tony

In this press conference, the Mi Band 8, which is expected to be the best-selling product, will also be released on time. The price starts from 239 RMB (equivalent to HK$272). Apart from being affordable, many fun elements have also been added this time.

A large number of hand straps turned into ornaments
The first interesting feature of Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is that the official has launched many bracelets and accessories that can be turned into ornaments. The bracelets are made of different materials and are suitable for different matching.

built-in games
The second fun thing is that Mi Band 8 has 4 built-in egg dials. These dials are actually small games for users to relieve boredom.

Somatosensory Interactive Boxing
Xiaomi Mi Band 8 supports more than 150 sports measurement functions, and you can also purchase running pods to more accurately measure 13 items of data such as running gait. In addition, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is equipped with somatosensory interactive boxing, and there are more than 50 courses inside, allowing users to do hands-on exercises, entertainment and cellulite.

The Mi Band 8 can be used for 16 days, and it can be fully charged in about 1 hour. It also supports NFC version for electronic payment function. This version is priced at 279 RMB, which is equivalent to $318. It will be sold in China immediately with the regular version.

