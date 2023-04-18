We interviewed The Deathlines about their album “Interzone”

Finally, The Deathlines They have debut album. “Interzone” this is published Friday in digital format and the Saturday in physical format on the occasion of Record Store Day. We chatted with the people of Barcelona about this record and its project.

The Deathlines It is a new adventure for musicians who had previously been part of other groups. “Interzone” It is the culmination of a process and it will be presented by the May 5th in Barcelona (Room Paral·lel 62) and this Saturday April 22 they will perform within the RSD in Revolver (Barcelona) and the RSD of Terrassa.

Musically, the group distances itself from that high energy rock’n’roll that characterized his previous projects. Instead they bet on an alternative rock that grows with the design of Fer Crow (F1ca Studio) and the influence of icons such as the writer William Burroughs. “We have returned to Atlantis Studydirected and produced by Edgar Beltri. It is the place where we recorded the songs ‘Hold Your Horses’ and ‘Tightrope Walker’, as a preview of the album, and after the result there was no doubt that the work had to end there, since it is the place where we found our sound and in which, in addition, we feel at home. Edgar knows our tastes very well and he knew what record we wanted to make. In addition, he unites us with a good friendship ”.

The first single has been “Steps On Ashes”, a melodic piece and a hooking chorus, and which, according to his own words, is a song that revives the moment of a memory. In other words, a trip to nostalgia. “There are many types of songs, but it is also true that with age there are more experiences to tell and, in this case, nostalgia is as sticky as it is useful when writing lyrics. It’s fun to wander through memories and use them as a base to later manipulate them and create new stories. See also EU still not agreeing on energy embargo on Russia - Xinhua English.news.cn

In “Interzone” the influence of some bands from the B-Core catalog can also be glimpsed. The clearest example is “At Last The Dance”. “We really like some of the B-Core catalogue, mainly from the mid-90s and 2000s period. Bands like Corn Flakes, No More Lies o The Unfinished Sympathy, who collect the baggage of alternative rock from the eighties and nineties and execute it with all the media and sounds of their time. ‘At Last The Dance’ is a song power pop funny and that it pretends to be is a tribute to those boys who idolized the pretty girl in class who never noticed them. In the 1990s they were known as nerds o losers. The losers also deserve the recognition of the pretty girl, if only in the songs and in the movies.”

“We really like some of the B-Core catalogue, mainly from the mid-1990s and 2000s period” It is increasingly difficult to find scenes like the punk and hardcore that existed in Barcelona in the nineties, but The Deathlines do not mind having to open their own paths if that is necessary. “Perhaps the most important reason is that the generation has changed and is different from ours, just as we wanted to be different from our parents and have our own space and path.”