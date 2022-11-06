Original title: Tatum 36+12 DeRozan scored 46 points, Celtics narrowly beat Bulls

Beijing time on November 5th, the NBA regular season, the Celtics sit at home against the Bulls. In the end, the Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119.

In this game, Tatum scored 36 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, Brogdon scored 25 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block, and Brown scored 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. For the Bulls, DeRozan scored 46 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, Ucevic scored 24 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, and LaVine scored 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

game review

After the opening, in the 2nd minute and 15th second, with the assist of Tatum, Horford scored 2 points with a domineering dunk. In the 3 minutes and 1 second, Brown made a pass error and was stolen by DeRozan. In the 6th minute and 10th second, Ucevic made a three-point long shot after receiving a pass from Williams. The Bulls played smooth cooperation. The team completed a total of 8 assists in this quarter, of which Dosun Mu alone sent 3 passes for his teammates. After the first quarter, the score in this quarter was fixed at 31-26, and the Bulls temporarily took the lead.

Back in the second quarter, in the 14th second, Cornett made a wonderful pass, and Hauser made a long three-pointer. In the 6th minute and 31st second, with Brogdon’s assist, Brown scored 2 points with a domineering dunk. In the 11th minute and 58th second, Ucevic slipped and lost the ball and was stolen by Cornett. The Celtics had a good feel in this section. The team’s shooting percentage reached 61.9%, which was better than the Bulls’ 52.4%. Brogdon scored 9 points in this section alone. At halftime, the Celtics overtook the score to 63-57.

Easy side to fight again, in the 7th minute and 16th second, after receiving a pass from Ucevic, Caruso made a three-point long shot. At 8 minutes and 59 seconds, Brogdon made a jumper. In the 10th minute and 45th second, Cornett fouled DeRozan and gave the Bulls a free throw. The Bulls were in poor condition in this section, with as many as 7 turnovers. The Celtics hit the basket many times, got 13 free throws, made 11 free throws, and made 84.6% of the free throws. After three quarters, the Celtics entered the next quarter with a 6-point lead.

In the 55th second of the fourth quarter, Brogdon slipped and lost the ball and was stolen by Jones. In the 4th minute and 24th second, Tatum made a long three-pointer. At 5 minutes and 9 seconds, DeRozan made a jumper. The Celtics built an impregnable wall on the defensive end, sending 4 blocks in the second quarter, suppressing the opponent's shooting percentage to 52.6%. The Celtics team made 10 three-pointers in this quarter, but the shooting percentage was only 30%. The Celtics hit the basket many times, got 13 free throws, made 9 free throws, and hit 69.2% of the free throws. At the end of the game, the Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119 to win the game.

