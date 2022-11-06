Beijing time on November 5th, the NBA regular season, the Celtics sit at home against the Bulls. In the end, the Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119.
In this game, Tatum scored 36 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, Brogdon scored 25 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block, and Brown scored 16 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. For the Bulls, DeRozan scored 46 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, Ucevic scored 24 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, and LaVine scored 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
game review
After the opening, in the 2nd minute and 15th second, with the assist of Tatum, Horford scored 2 points with a domineering dunk. In the 3 minutes and 1 second, Brown made a pass error and was stolen by DeRozan. In the 6th minute and 10th second, Ucevic made a three-point long shot after receiving a pass from Williams. The Bulls played smooth cooperation. The team completed a total of 8 assists in this quarter, of which Dosun Mu alone sent 3 passes for his teammates. After the first quarter, the score in this quarter was fixed at 31-26, and the Bulls temporarily took the lead.
Back in the second quarter, in the 14th second, Cornett made a wonderful pass, and Hauser made a long three-pointer. In the 6th minute and 31st second, with Brogdon’s assist, Brown scored 2 points with a domineering dunk. In the 11th minute and 58th second, Ucevic slipped and lost the ball and was stolen by Cornett. The Celtics had a good feel in this section. The team’s shooting percentage reached 61.9%, which was better than the Bulls’ 52.4%. Brogdon scored 9 points in this section alone. At halftime, the Celtics overtook the score to 63-57.
Easy side to fight again, in the 7th minute and 16th second, after receiving a pass from Ucevic, Caruso made a three-point long shot. At 8 minutes and 59 seconds, Brogdon made a jumper. In the 10th minute and 45th second, Cornett fouled DeRozan and gave the Bulls a free throw. The Bulls were in poor condition in this section, with as many as 7 turnovers. The Celtics hit the basket many times, got 13 free throws, made 11 free throws, and made 84.6% of the free throws. After three quarters, the Celtics entered the next quarter with a 6-point lead.
In the 55th second of the fourth quarter, Brogdon slipped and lost the ball and was stolen by Jones. In the 4th minute and 24th second, Tatum made a long three-pointer. At 5 minutes and 9 seconds, DeRozan made a jumper. The Celtics built an impregnable wall on the defensive end, sending 4 blocks in the second quarter, suppressing the opponent’s shooting percentage to 52.6%. The Celtics team made 10 three-pointers in this quarter, but the shooting percentage was only 30%. The Celtics hit the basket many times, got 13 free throws, made 9 free throws, and hit 69.2% of the free throws. At the end of the game, the Celtics defeated the Bulls 123-119 to win the game.Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.