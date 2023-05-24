“Taxi driver punched, has a facial trauma”: arrested Alessio Di Chirico, former MMA fighter and Dazn commentator

Arrested at Formentera the former MMA fighter Alessio DiChiricoknown as “Manzo”, accused of having attacked a taxi driver: the 33-year-old Roman was on the Spanish island with his family. During the evening of Sunday 21 April, according to the reconstructions of the investigators, the commentator Of Dazn Italy of UFC matches he called a taxi and would have asked the driver to travel with his wife and daughters in the back seats. The man would not accept his request, because the Traffic Laws it doesn’t allow it. Thus, the former fighter of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) would sit up front: After the family reached the hotel, by Chirico he allegedly paid for the service and then brutally hit the taxi driver with gods punches to the face.

The former wrestler was arrested by the Spanish police, who viewed the images from the hotel’s video surveillance cameras. Meanwhile, the taxi driver was transported by helicopter to the hospital: the man reported very serious injuries face wounds and will be subjected to a delicate surgery to the face. Doctors stated that the victim suffered a facial trauma it’s a trauma cranial. For Di Chirico, released on the loose without bail, the process.