Russian ship attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats | Info

Source: Profimedia

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced on Wednesday that Russian warship “Ivan Hurs” attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats in the Black Seaon the approach to the Bosphorus Strait.

The ministry stated in a statement published on Telegram that the warship protects the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, which transport gas from Russia to Turkey, partly via the Black Sea.

“All enemy vessels were destroyed by fire from the Russian ship’s standard weapons 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus. The ship ‘Ivan Hurs’ of the Black Sea Fleet continues to fulfill its tasks,” the announcement added.

