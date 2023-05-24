Home » Russian ship attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats | Info
World

Russian ship attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats | Info

by admin
Russian ship attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats | Info

The Russian ship “Ivan Hurs” was attacked by unmanned Ukrainian speedboats in the Black Sea.

Source: Profimedia

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced on Wednesday that Russian warship “Ivan Hurs” attacked unmanned Ukrainian speedboats in the Black Seaon the approach to the Bosphorus Strait.

The ministry stated in a statement published on Telegram that the warship protects the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, which transport gas from Russia to Turkey, partly via the Black Sea.

“All enemy vessels were destroyed by fire from the Russian ship’s standard weapons 140 kilometers northeast of the Bosphorus. The ship ‘Ivan Hurs’ of the Black Sea Fleet continues to fulfill its tasks,” the announcement added.

(WORLD)

See also  Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs visits the UAE to make progress in the common interests of the two countries | Israel | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Pompeii oven is the first compact and domestic...

The director of the school where Crni Cerak...

Udinese – Head to Arechi, full houses are...

Music and visual arts, the Mish Mash Festival...

The principal of the school where Kristijan Golubović...

Queer Third Age Show at Cinemateca Brasileira –...

SOUTH ITALY The need to invest in infrastructure...

Elisabetta Canalis more and more in shape: the...

Júlia Colom, critic of her album Miramar (2023)

Drought in Panama will increase costs of world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy