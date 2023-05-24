Home » High turbidity in the Otún river causes suspension of water service in Pereira
High turbidity in the Otún river causes suspension of water service in Pereira

High turbidity in the Otún river causes suspension of water service in Pereira

During the night of Tuesday, May 23, and the early morning of this Wednesday, May 24, high mud loads were recorded in the water of the Otún River, generating a significant increase in turbidity and color levels. These parameters are essential to guarantee water quality and their presence prevents the normal operation of the supply system in the city of Pereira.

Faced with this situation, the company Aguas y Aguas De Pereira found it necessary to suspend the collection at the mouth of the river and, consequently, stop the water stabilization processes in the treatment plants. Until 4:00 am today, the conditions necessary to restart treatment with very low flow rates were restored. However, this period without production caused a considerable decrease in the levels of the storage tanks.

For this reason, at 9:00 am today, Wednesday, May 24, Aguas y Aguas De Pereira suspended service in a large sector of the city. This measure will remain in force until the turbidity and color parameters stabilize, allowing the collection and purification of water to be resumed in the treatment plants and, consequently, the levels of the storage tanks return to normal.

