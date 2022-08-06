Source Title: TCL Appeared in CCTV Documentary, Joining Hands with FIBA ​​to Help the Development of Chinese Basketball

Recently, the 90th anniversary documentary of the International Basketball Federation FIBA ​​(hereinafter referred to as “FIBA”) was broadcast on CCTV. Through detailed historical video materials and interviews with people, the documentary fully presents FIBA’s efforts and achievements in promoting basketball and inheriting the spirit of sports. FIBA was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1932. It is the highest organization of international basketball and a world-renowned sports organization. In 2022, FIBA ​​celebrates its 90th anniversary milestone. As a global partner of FIBA, TCL participated in the filming and production of documentaries, and Wei Xue, vice president of TCL Technology Group and executive director of TCL Public Welfare Foundation, appeared on the camera to tell the story of TCL and FIBA ​​through multiple strategic cooperation to convey the spirit of hard work. At the same time, Wei Xue congratulated FIBA ​​on its 90th anniversary, and expressed her vision of continuing to work together with FIBA ​​during the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup to help the development of global basketball. Technology brands and sports brands join hands, derived from the spiritual resonance of “Dare to be extraordinary” As a global language, sports break the barriers of culture, belief and language with the power of transcendence and upward, and bring people all over the world together. FIBA, established in 1932, is one of the most influential sports organizations in the world today, with more than 450 million fans worldwide, enjoying a high degree of attention. “Basketball is the No. 1 sport in China, and it is also loved by young users in key overseas markets such as the United States, Australia, Brazil, France, the Philippines, Vietnam and other Asia-Pacific regions. TCL has been deeply involved in the field of basketball for many years, and hopes to make basketball represent an upward trend. The spirit of hard work and fearless challenge is passed on to more young people who need to be inspired, which is very consistent with the brand concept and entrepreneurial spirit advocated by TCL. The long-term layout in the basketball field has also allowed more sports fans, event audiences and TCL has come together to gain great brand popularity for TCL and make the brand more dynamic.” Wei Xue said. At a deeper level, TCL and FIBA ​​are highly compatible with each other in the pursuit of excellence and innovation, and they also have the belief of “dare to be extraordinary”. The two sides formed a bond in 2018. TCL announced that it has officially become the global partner of the 2019 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, and jointly conveyed the spirit of basketball. After the 2019 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup was successfully held in China, TCL has radiated 190 countries and regions around the world through 16 days, 32 national teams and 92 top events, reaching 3 billion people around the world, greatly enhancing the global brand of TCL. Influence. In the following 2020, TCL chose to renew the contract with FIBA, and continued to stick to the top basketball IP strategy. In 2021, TCL and FIBA ​​will continue to explore new directions and cooperate on the women's public welfare project "Her World, Her Rules" (her world, her rules), and TCL will launch a brand activity called "TCL for Her" , highlighting the corporate women's care and corporate responsibility. "TCL undertakes the development strategy of globalization with the help of FIBA's IP, and contributes to the promotion of globalization. In cooperation with FIBA, TCL realizes the basketball marketing strategy on the one hand, from the spire to the base of the tower; on the other hand, FIBA ​​annually More than 500 global events have effectively contributed to the globalization journey of the TCL brand.” Wei Xue said. The next 2023 is the year of the Men’s Basketball World Cup. Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia jointly hosted by the three countries are TCL’s product sales and brand strategy highlands. It is conceivable that TCL will continue to accelerate the pace of globalization through the continuous exposure of top-level competitions. , reaching a wider population around the world. Deeply cultivated in basketball for more than ten years, transformed from a participant to a promoter, contributing to the development of globalization With the characteristics of wide communication and strong pertinence, sports marketing has increasingly become an important weight for enterprises to face global consumers, especially young consumers, and establish a positive brand image. TCL started the road of sports marketing as early as 1994, especially in the field of basketball for more than ten years, and gradually changed from a participant in the Chinese basketball business to a promoter. In addition to FIBA’s global partner status, TCL also owns the rights and interests of basketball events such as the CBA league. Its basketball promotion layout has been realized from the top of the tower to the base of the tower, completing the “last meter” of basketball marketing. By participating in a series of international basketball events, TCL has deeply cultivated basketball sports, and has gradually become a powerful tool for it to conquer the highlands of global brands, giving it a differentiated brand gene, allowing users to deeply feel the brand image of TCL’s globalization, youth, and human culture. The development of global sports marketing is synchronized with the globalization journey. As a pioneer in the internationalization of Chinese manufacturing enterprises, TCL has participated in and witnessed the process of Chinese enterprises expanding the global market after more than 20 years of globalization, and completed the transformation from “internationalization” to “globalization”. At present, TCL has built a global industrial layout, including global production, global marketing, global R&D, and global services. In many countries and regions, the global cumulative service users exceeded 960 million. The deep connection between TCL and the basketball spirit has created a high-spirited and positive brand image. As a pioneer in basketball marketing, TCL also promotes Chinese basketball to the world and contributes to the development of Chinese sports. In recent years, the new generation represented by “Generation Z” and “Post-00s” is also becoming the backbone of competitive sports in China. Talking about TCL’s expectations for the development of Chinese basketball, Wei Xue said, “China‘s basketball can compete with the masters on the world stage, and there are also influential stars in the international basketball world such as Yao Ming, Wang Zhizhi and Yi Jianlian. In the future, I hope that Chinese basketball will pay more attention to the training and selection of young reserve talents, help Chinese basketball continue to emerge new talents, and show the elegance of Chinese basketball on the world stage.”

