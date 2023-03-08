Status: 03/08/2023 10:42 a.m

Mark Cavendish, the most successful sprinter in the history of cycling, dares a new start at almost 38 years of age with Team Astana, which, however, has no experience with top sprinters. It is an act of desperation that changes both sides.

The Tuscan sun was smiling, but it wasn’t smiling for Mark Cavendish. In the confusing finale of the second stage of the Tirreno Adriatico, Team Astana’s newly formed mini sprint platoon quickly fell behind. Cavendish was only 29th and obviously didn’t feel like talking to reporters.

It was a setback. In the morning, the current British champion said full of optimism in the mixed zone: “It’s a typical Italian sprint stage, with some climbs towards the end. That makes it a good stage. And we have good guys in the team, U23 World Champion Yevgeniy Federov and also Gleb Syritsa, who was really strong in the time trial at the beginning of the Tirreno was.”

But the two youngsters – Syritsa is 22 years young, Fedorov turned 23 three weeks ago – were no longer to be seen with their new leader in the final, Federov even finished more than three minutes behind the field.

Learning from the master

And so it is not surprising that Astana’s sporting director Alexander Shefer admits that the whole team still has to learn. “So far we haven’t had a big sprinter in our team’s history. But we’re learning, especially listening to Mark’s advice, who just knows how to form sprint trains and create the conditions for victories.” Shefer explained to the sports show.

A rider who tutors even athletic directors, and athletic directors who admit it, aren’t that common in the big-ego two-wheeler sport. Cavendish also expressly praised the good atmosphere in the team. “I can focus on my work here and don’t feel like I have to prove myself to get a chance. I also feel respected as a person here.” , he told the Sunday Times in February. In this interview, he wore proper wreaths of praise to team boss Alexander Vinokurow because of his – at least in his case – sensitive leadership.

Void at Astana after Nibali

That sounds like honeymoon. And it could actually work for both sides. After the retirement of former Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali, Astana no longer has a leader with charisma. Cavendish comes in handy. And the Briton undertook a veritable odyssey over the winter to get a contract after the financial collapse of his designated new employers B&B Hotels – not exactly a top team. Two desperate people grabbed their fingertips at the last moment.

The competition is also rather skeptical about the venture. “I would like Cavendish to do it, but it’s a challenge for Astana. You have to take precautions in the sprint train, you have to coordinate the material, test the aerodynamics. It certainly didn’t happen the way it was supposed to.” , said about Bora hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk of the sports show. He even ventured a prognosis: “That’s why I think it will be difficult for him to win against a Jakobsen and hopefully a Meeuws as well.” Fabio Jakobsen won the first stage. Jordi Meeuws still finished 9th for Denk’s team, well ahead of Cavendish.

Problems in the sprint train

However, Astana does not want to give up just yet. “We complemented each other well, brought in fast men like Martin Laas (from Team Bora hansgrohe, TM), Cees Bol (from DSM, TM) and Syritsa.” , explained Shefer. However, from this imaginary sprint train only the young Russian Syritsa belongs to the Tirreno squad. This is not necessarily conducive to fine-tuning when forming a sprint train.

Then Cavendish’s third place in his second race ever for Astana, the first stage of the UAE Tour, was remarkable. However, he did not jump out as usual in the mass sprint. In fact, the Brit kept in the sprint of a breakaway group of twelve. “I didn’t have to invest a lot of energy. The classification riders in the group used a split in the field and tried everything to keep the second group at a distance.” commented Cavendish.

Conversion to breakaway sprinter?

This could also become the hallmark of what is probably the last phase of the career of the most successful bike sprinter of the present. The last of his 161 victories – he drew level with the Italian Mario Cipollini – he also got out of a breakaway. That was in June last year at the British Championships. Racing instinct and half-fast legs could become the recipe for success. Working on the sprint train becomes a tactical feint.

The fact that Cavendish didn’t fully pull through on the first mass sprint stage at Tirreno can also be due to health problems. “Unfortunately, after the UAE Tour, he became ill and had to take antibiotics. Four days of training were therefore cancelled.” , Shefer explained to the sports show. He sees Milan as the next big goal for his new man anyway – Sanremo, the great classic that Cavendish won 14 years ago. And then there’s the Tour de France, where the Brit is looking to add another to his 34 stage wins so far to set himself apart from the great Eddy Merckx, who also won 34 stages.

Cavendish is heading into the history books this season. Astana needs a leader to shine with a rather mediocre squad. That can fit. It’s more of a bet than a solid program though.