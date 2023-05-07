Teams qualified for the 2023/24 Champions League and the previous phase

32 teams will reach the group stage that will fight to lift the trophy at the mythical Wembley stadium

To date, there are already 7 of the 32 participants with a guaranteed ticket for the group stage draw to be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 It will be the 69th edition of the biggest club competition in Europe. In total, they will participate 32 teams who will seek to lift the trophy in the mythical stadium of Wembley.

Everything starts with a preliminary round made up of four teams (the four champions of the associations 52-55 in the UEFA coefficient), of which only one will advance to the first qualifying roundin which there will be up to 32 sets.

Of those, half (16) will qualify for the second roundmade up of 24 applicants and divided into two routes: that of champions (the 16 teams classified in the first round and the four champions of the 16-19 associations) and that of liga (the four runners-up from associations 12-15).

Then will come the third round (20 teams) also separated into two routes: that of champions (the ten winners of the second round champion route and the two champions of associations 14 and 15) and that of liga (The two winners of the second round league path, the four runners-up from Associations 7-11 – excluding Russia – and two teams that have finished third in Associations 5 and 6).

Finally, there will be the play off round, made up of 12 teams. Eight sets will arrive via the route of champions (the six winners of the third round champion route and the two champions of associations 12 and 13) and four for the liga (the four league path winners in the third round). Of all of them, six will enter the final group stage: four through the champions route and another two through the league route.

DIRECT TO THE GROUP PHASE

Champions (2)

The champions of the last edition of the Champions League and the Europa League will get an additional place for the competition if they do not get it through their domestic tournament.

England (4): Manchester City and Arsenal, confirmed

At the moment, there are two Premier League teams with a guaranteed ticket to the next edition of the tournament. He Manchester City will play the Champions League for the 12th consecutive time. In the current edition they are still alive, currently in the ‘semis’ against Real Madrid. The furthest they have gone in the tournament was in the 2020/21 season, where they fell in the final against Chelsea (0-1). He ArsenalFor his part, he will return to the biggest club competition after seven seasons of absence. The ‘Gunners’ reached the final on one occasion, in 2005/06 against Barça, where they lost 2-1.

Manchester City will participate in the Champions League for the 12th consecutive season | Agencies

Spain (4): FC Barcelona, ​​confirmed

He Barça He is the only one who has the ticket for the next Champions League in LaLiga in his pocket. The Catalans, who have the national championship within reach, have not missed an edition of the tournament since the 1996/97 academic year. They have won it five times (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015).

After a disappointing participation, Barça has the challenge of being among the greats of Europe again | SPORT

Italy (4): Naples, confirmed

After signing a practically unbeatable ‘Scudetto’, the Napoli It is the only Italian team that already has its place in the Champions League and they will fight again to raise the ‘Orejona’ for the second consecutive year. His greatest adventure in the competition has been signed this course, when he fell in the quarterfinals against Milan.

Napoli will have another opportunity to show that they are at the level of the best teams in Europe | EFE

Germany (4): Bayern Munich, confirmed

He Bayern Munich they are the first German team to get a place in the 2023/24 Champions League. Those of Thomas Tuchel, leaders in the Bundesliga, they have their eleventh consecutive league within reach. The Bavarians have won the Champions League six times (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13 and 2019/20) and have not missed an edition since the 2007/08 academic year.

Bayern, eliminated in this edition by Guardiola’s City, will return to the fray in the 2023/24 season | EFE

France (2)

To date, no Ligue 1 team has already secured its presence in the 2023/24 Champions League.

Portugal (2): Benfica, confirmed

He Benfica of Roger Schmidt has obtained the first of the two tickets that are distributed in Portugal for the next edition of the Champions League. With the Call us practically in their pocket, the ‘Águilas’, who have won the competition twice (1960/61 and 1961/62) will participate in the biggest club competition for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Benfica will participate in the Champions League for the thirteenth consecutive year | Agencies

Netherlands (1)

There is still no guaranteed champion in the Eredivise.

Austria (1)

There is still no guaranteed champion in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Scotland (1)

There is still no guaranteed champion in the Scottish Premiership.

Serbia (1): Red Star

He Red Star they won the Serbian Super League six games early in a historic season and will be, for the moment, the only representative of the country in the 2023/24 Champions League. He has not lost any of the 34 games he has played in the domestic tournament and will return to the biggest European club competition after a year without participating. They have won the competition once (1991).

Red Star will return to the Champions League after completing a sensational season in Serbia | @crvenazvezdafk

PLAY-OFF

Finally, and before playing the final group stage, there will be a last round of play–off with 12 teams: eight that enter through the champions route and four through the league route.

Champions Path (8): he champion of Ukraine y Belgium and the six third-round champion path winners.

League Path (4): los four third-round league path winners.

THIRD ROUND

Up to 20 applicants will compete to go to the play-offs, also divided into two routes: the champions route (the ten winners of the second round champions route and the two champions of associations 14 and 15) and the liga (The two winners of the second round league path, the four runners-up from Associations 7-11 – excluding Russia – and two teams that have finished third in Associations 5 and 6).

Champions Path (12): Young Boys (Switzerland), champion of Greece and the ten qualifiers from the second round champions path.

League Path (8): los runners-up of Netherlands, Scotland, Austria and Serbialos third parties of France and Portugal and the two qualifiers from the second round league path.

SECOND ROUND

There will be 24 separate sets of two routes: the one of champions (the four champions of the 16-19 associations and 16 teams classified in the first round) and the one of liga (the four runners-up from associations 12-15).

Champions Path (20): champion of Czech Republic, Denmark, he Molde FK (Norway), the Dinamo de Zagreb (Croatia) and the 16 classified in the first round.

League Path (4): runners-up of Ukraine, Switzerland, Belgium and Serbia.

FIRST ROUND

32 teams will participate (31 champions of the associations 20-51 -excluding Liechtenstein- and the winner of the preliminary round): the champion Türkiye, Cyprus, Israelhe BK Häcken (Sweden), Bulgaria, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ferencváros (Hungary), Polandhe FK Astana (Kazakhstan), Slovakiahe Olympia Ljubljana (Slovenia), the Shakhtyor Soligorsk (Belarus), Moldaviahe FC Žalgiris (Lithuania), HSK Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia y Herzegovina), HJK Helsinki (Finland), Luxembourg, Valmiera FC (Latvia), Kosovo, Shamrock Rovers (Ireland), Larne (North Ireland), Albania, Klaksvíkar Sports Club (Faroe Islands), Flora Tallin (Estonia), Hamrun Spartans (Malta), Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia), North Macedonia, The New Saints (Wales) and Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) and the preliminary round winner.

PRELIMINARY ROUND

Four teams will play the pass to the first qualifying round: Breiðablik UBK (champion of the Icelandic League), the champion of the Montenegro leaguethe champion of the Andorran league and the Tre Penne sports club (champion of the San Marino League).

POSSIBLE CHANGES

Certain changes will be made to the aforementioned access list if the winners of the Champions o to Europa League are classified through their national leagues.

If the Champions League winner also qualifies for their domestic competition: 12 association champions enter directly to group stage instead of play-off, 14 association champions enter play-off instead of third round, 16 association champions enter third round instead from the second round and the champions of associations 20 and 21 enter the second round instead of the first.

If the Europa League winner also qualifies for their domestic competition: the third from association 5 enters directly to the group stage instead of the third round and the runners-up from associations 12 and 13 enter the third round instead of the second.

If the winners of the Champions League and/or Europa League qualify for the qualifying rounds through their national leaguethat place for the previous one remains vacant and the teams of the best classified associations in the previous rounds will take advantage of it.

A country can have a maximum of five representatives in the Champions League. Therefore, if the champion of the Champions or Europa League is part of a country with four qualifiers and ends up outside the ‘top 4’ in their League, the fourth qualifier of the domestic competition in question will not play in the Champions League, they will play in Europe. League.