‘TeamUp’, a program to help children affected by war, receives the Laureus Sport for Good award

“The smiles of the children I was able to visit in Poland will live on in my memory,” admits Shevchenko

The initiative is developed by Save the Children, UNICEF Netherlands and War Child

The sports initiative ‘TeamUp’, which supports the psychosocial well-being of children affected by conflicts and wars, has been awarded the Laureus Sport for Good Award of 2022, as announced this Sunday by the organization of the awards, on the eve of the gala to be held in Paris.

Developed by Save the Children, UNICEF Netherlands and War Child, ‘TeamUp’ has been recognized for its work in using group activities based on movement, sport and play to positively influence the psychosocial well-being of affected children. by conflicts and wars.

It is present in 26 countries and has received support from Laureus through the Sports Fund for Peace and Humanitarian Action.

One of its great ambassadors is the former Ukrainian player Andriy Shevchenko, who knows the program first-hand after his emotional visit last year to a ‘TeamUp’ session in Poland, created to care for children displaced from neighboring Ukraine since the invasion Russian.

“I was lucky enough to be able to visit a program in Warsaw last year to see the work they do supporting refugee children through stress relief through physical activity. It was an exciting day and the smiles of the children will live on in my memory” .

“The work being done is of great help to families affected by war, and helps keep children happy and healthy,” Shevchenko added.