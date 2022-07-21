Twenty years of Italian television history told through the figure of Wanna Brands. This is the goal of the ‘Wanna’ series, available on the Netflix starting from 21 September. The docu-series, created specifically for the streaming platform, was written by Alessandro Garramone and Davide Bandiera, directed by Nicola Prosatore and produced by Gabriele Immirzi for Fremantle Italy.

What we will see on TV

There will be four episodes and will tell the story ofascent and the decline of Wanna Marchi and her daughter Stefania Nobilealways unique right arm of the teleseller. The two women, between the 80s and 2000s became regine undisputed of that television narration, at times aggressive, based on tele-sales. Their story thus becomes a useful starting point to tell the background of twenty years of TV.

Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile

At first, Marchi and Nobile offered slimming creams and treatments to the public beautythen – with the support of the self-styled Master of life From birth – have gone further. Television has become for mother and daughter the mezzo through which to sell amuletsmagic numbers and lucky plants and put in place one of the best known scams Italian.

How the series was made

The docu-series will tell the entire professional story of Wanna Marchi, his own money machinethe empire built by scamming viewers and, of course, the legal matter that involved her.

To realize the four episodes of ‘Wanna’ the authors Alessandro Garramone, Davide Bandiera and the director Nicola Pensatore made use not only of already edited audio-visual materials but also of new footage. They are counted in everything 22 testimonials of people involved in the case and approx 60 ore of footage divided between interviews, images and videos by repertoire useful for reconstructing events accurately.