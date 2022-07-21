Listen to the audio version of the article

As the city of Milan prepares to start to start 202 3 the tender for the management of public transport for the next 7 years, the Italian team that seemed already formed to compete and present its offer loses a piece. Milano Next leaves the grouping Hitachi. On the other hand, Atm, A2a, Busitalia, Commscon Italia and IGPDecaux remain.

The companies had come together before Covid, precisely in view of the tender for the Milanese public transport system, currently managed by Atm, the subsidiary of Palazzo Marino. Then the health emergency also stopped competition, and ATM continued under the extension regime.

Atm had already won the tender for the assignment and obviously intends to try again, only this time the competition could be more fierce, with some international entity willing to participate in the tender. Therefore, it was necessary to improve performance. However, on May 22, 2022, the M3 signaling tender was won by Siemens, for 104 million, therefore in perspective the works for Hitachi in the context of Milano Next would be reduced. Therefore he decided to slip away.

Meanwhile, Atm is also continuing its campaign abroad – a possibility that is guaranteed precisely by the fact of managing services in Italy by means of a tender and not through direct (in-house) assignment by the Municipality. He recently presented his proposal for the management of bus lines in Dubai and by the end of the year it will know if it has been awarded a part of the metro a service Parisuntil now managed by Ratp.