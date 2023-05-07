London, 8pm everyone at the concert at King Charles’s: on stage from Andrea Bocelli to Katy Perry

In the aftermath of the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, celebrations continue in London: in the United Kingdom, thousands of banquets are planned in various locations and the great concert at Windsor Castle which is expected to attract around 20,000 people. The royal couple will hold a private reception at Windsor Castle before attending the evening concert, hosted by actor Hugh Bonneville. Among the guests twenty thousand invited from Buckingham Palace.

Performing will be Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, pianist Lang Lang, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a choir of over 300 people. Tom Cruise, Joan Collins and singer Tom Jones will participate with a video message, while the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for a unique show (broadcast live from all BBC networks).

Lionel Richie, American, who was all the rage in the 80s with a mixture of disco, soul and funk, who was the first ambassador of the Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by Carlo, is one of the certainties of the evening. His danceable and lighthearted All Night Long could be one of the anthems of the concert. The British Take That will be there with three members of the original band: the reassuring Gary Barlow with Howard Donald and Mark Owen. A cousin of Queen Elizabeth revealed that Barlow was one of her favorites. Instead the more transgressive Robbie Williams, defector and destroyer of the group, almost a Prince Harry of pop, would have said no. Californian pop star Katy Perry will be singing for the new king. It was not expected but it is no surprise: the singer, judge of American Idol, is among the faithful of Carlo, former ambassador of the British Asian Trust, founded by the then prince in 2020. Andrea Bocelli, one of the most amati nel mondo, symbol of Italian bel canto at an international level, which was first in the standings in Great Britain, the only Italian to perform on Sunday afternoon on the occasion of the coronation of Elizabeth’s son who in the past had invited him to his Jubilee. «Being able to offer my contribution within such an important historical and artistic event, I consider it a great privilege and a certificate of affection and esteem. Which I am very grateful for.”

Bocelli will perform a duet with his historical friend the Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel. In 2003, the Prince of Wales awarded him the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Confirmed the British singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, esteemed and institutional artist: in 2022 she performed during the celebration of the centenary of the foundation of the Wimbledon Tournament; she on stage with the composer Alexis Ffrench, also a loyalist of Carlo in The Prince’s Trust. Celebrated American singer and Hocus Pocus actress Bette Midler will make an appearance. Rumor has it at court that Charles would have liked both Adele and Ed Sheeran. Both would have declined the invitation: with Ed too busy preparing for a tour of Texas, and Adele out of action for unspecified reasons. Even Harry Styles would not be able to fit the concert with other previous commitments. Kylie Minogue has said no and, as perhaps it was imaginable, Elton John, a friend of Princess Diana, will not be there either. Yet another Spice Girls reunion won’t take place at Windsor Castle because the artists needed more time to rehearse.