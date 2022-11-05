Home Sports Tennis, Atp Paris-Bercy, Rune beats Aliassime and is in the final. Now Djokovic-Tsitsipas
Tennis, Atp Paris-Bercy, Rune beats Aliassime and is in the final. Now Djokovic-Tsitsipas

Tennis, Atp Paris-Bercy, Rune beats Aliassime and is in the final. Now Djokovic-Tsitsipas

The 19-year-old Dane breaks the Canadian’s streak of 16 straight wins and is in the final for the first time in a 1000

The 2003 charge continues to shake the circuit and Holger Rune reaches his first final in a Masters 1000 at just 19 years old. Danish collects the most important result of his career by interrupting the incredible streak of sixteen consecutive victories of Felix Auger-Aliassime, defeated in two sets by a score of 6-4 6-2, in an hour and 27 minutes of play.

He matches

What made the difference in the first set was a single break point, which Rune was able to use without hesitation to move forward 2-1. An advantage that, guarded until the end of the part thanks to the solid service, then guaranteed him the 6-4. In the second half it was instead a throwaway – marked by three errors in a row – to condemn the Canadian, still forced to chase from the first game. In full control of the game, Rune then took advantage of the opponent’s negative moment to launch the decisive attack and make him the double break. From 4-0 Aliassime in fact managed to bring home only two rounds of service, with the Dane who secured the passage to the decisive act with a quick 6-2.

The other semifinal

Rune, born in 2003, who in the course of the event eliminated in sequence players such as Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev and world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz, tomorrow will face the winner of the second semifinal, which will see Novak Djokovic and Stefanos as protagonists. Tsitsipas. The match scheduled at the Bercy plant will start no earlier than 16.30. For the Greek and the Serbian this is the eleventh match in their career, with Nole leading the balance in the previous 8-2. Djokovic has also imposed himself in the last seven matches, with the two most recent having been staged this year at the finals in Rome and Astana.

