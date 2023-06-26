Home » Tennis: ATP tournament in Mallorca: Hanfmann challenges Tsitsipas
Tennis: ATP tournament in Mallorca: Hanfmann challenges Tsitsipas

Tennis: ATP tournament in Mallorca: Hanfmann challenges Tsitsipas

As of: 06/26/2023 5:26 p.m

With a sovereign first-round success on Mallorca, tennis pro Yannick Hanfmann has secured a duel with the Greek top ten player Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 31-year-old from Karlsruhe won clearly 6-2, 6-1 against Argentinian Pedro Cachin in Santa Ponça on Monday (26.06.23).

With that, the world number 48 hits. in the round of 16 on the seeded Tsitsipas, who had a bye in the first round. The lawn tournament in Mallorca is endowed with 915,630 euros, Hanfmann is the only German participant. The tennis pros are preparing there for Wimbledon, which starts next Monday.

