Tennis Federation Cup | China and Serbia advance to the quarterfinals-Minnan Net

China and Serbia Advance to the Quarterfinals in Tennis Federation Cup

The final round of Group E of the 2nd Tennis Federation Cup took place in Perth, Australia on January 2nd, with the Serbian team narrowly defeating the Czech team 2:1 and emerging as the group leader. The Chinese team also advanced to the quarterfinals as the second-placed group with the best results in the division.

Wimbledon champion Vondrousova secured a victory for the Czech team by defeating Danilovic 2:1, but the Serbian team quickly turned the tide when the world‘s number one Djokovic defeated Lehchka 1:2. Djokovic, who experienced discomfort in his right wrist and had to call a medical timeout, expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating, “It was crucial to break serve as early as possible in the third set, and I did it.”

In the mixed doubles match, the 20-year-old Mededovic and Danilovic narrowly defeated the Czech combination Koloziejova/Noza 4:6, 7:6 (2) and 10:8, securing the overall 2:1 victory for the Serbian team.

With the conclusion of the round-robin matches in Groups A, C, and E in Perth, the Chinese team, with a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, ranked second in the group with the best performance in the division. They are set to compete against the top-seeded Polish team in the quarterfinals on the 3rd.

The 18 teams of this year’s Tennis Federation Cup are divided into six groups, with the first place in each group and the second place in the two divisions with the best results advancing to the quarterfinals. The competition has been fierce, and the upcoming quarterfinal matches promise to deliver exciting tennis action.

Original title: Tennis Federation Cup | China and Serbia advance to the quarterfinals

