Tennis: Federer pays tribute to Djokovic, “it’s incredible” – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 21 – Celebrated at the German tournament in Halle, which he won ten times, Roger Federer paid tribute to Novak Djokovic, defining the 23rd Grand Slam title won by the Serbian at Roland Garros ten days ago as “incredible” .



“I think what Novak has done is incredible,” said the former Swiss tennis player. “This is a great time to be a tennis fan but also to be a player,” he added.



However, Federer did not express himself on the greatest player of all time: “Hard to say – he replied – I asked a friend, which is more difficult: winning Wimbledon at 17 like Boris Becker or Roland Garros at 36 like Novak? Not I know”. Federer, 41, was awarded by the organizers of the Halle tournament: “The master” won ten editions, three of which without losing a set (2004, 2008 and 2017). (HANDLE).



