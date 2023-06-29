Home » TENNIS ONLINE: Revenge for a compatriot. Siniaková is fighting for the semi-finals against another Russian
The grass generals before the famous Wimbledon are slowly reaching their peak. Kateřina Siniaková remained the only Czech representative among the singles in Bad Homburg, Germany. Today, the 27-year-old native of Hradec Králové is fighting for the semi-finals against the Russian Lyudmila Samsonova. The match is on the program from 18:00, the live broadcast is broadcast by O2 TV and Sport.cz offers a detailed online report.

