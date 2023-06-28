Home » U21 European Championship: hosts Georgia create a sensation – national teams
Sports

U21 European Championship: hosts Georgia create a sensation – national teams

by admin
U21 European Championship: hosts Georgia create a sensation – national teams

Georgia, pictured with captain Anzor Mekvabishvili, held out a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands to advance to the quarter-finals. © ANSA / DAVID MDZINARISHVILI

At the U21 European Championships in Georgia and Romania, two more quarter-finalists have been determined. Hosts Georgia and Belgium got through their groups.

27. June 2023

From: cst

Co-hosts Georgia are the biggest surprise of the tournament. Starting as rank underdogs, the Caucasians didn’t lose a game against Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands. On Tuesday, Georgia managed a 1-1 draw against the Oranje juniors to even secure group victory. Portugal advanced to the quarter-finals as the second team. Tiago Dantas decided the game against Belgium (2-1) with a penalty in the 89th minute.

Spain and Ukraine were already confirmed as quarter-finalists before the final summit. So it was all about winning the group and for a long time it looked like the Eastern Europeans could take first place. In the 90th minute Abel Ruiz managed to equalize for Spain. Both teams finish the group stage with 7 points – however, Spain (goal difference 6:2) scored one goal more than Ukraine (5:2) and is therefore the group winner.

U21 European Championship: Tuesday’s results

Netherlands 1-1 Georgia
Portugal 2-1 Belgium
Croatia 0-0 Romania
Spain 2-2 Ukraine

recommendations

See also  Lens suffocates Monaco and gets closer to the Champions League

You may also like

Football is a fire in my heart_Guangming.com

Liverpool FC: Luis Diaz offers fans compensation –...

Catalans, Valencians and the Balearic Islands repeat in...

Coming soon here we go!Romano: Tottenham signed Madison...

Jean-Michel Aulas: “I see three, four teams above...

BVB transfers 2023: Hammer return? – DerWesten.de

Wednesday’s gossip: Kane, Rice, Mbappe, De Gea, Lukaku,...

Bad for FC Bayern and BVB: Bundesliga clubs...

The Ashes 2023: England hope all-pace attack can...

Simone Fontecchio at the NBA Store in Milan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy