Rafa Nadal will not be at the start of the first Masters 1000 of the season, that of Indian Wells. The confirmation of the forfeit comes directly from the words of the Majorcan tennis player, through a post released a few minutes ago on his social channels: “I haven’t communicated with you for some time. I took some time off, started rehab, did gym and physical therapy as advised by doctors. I will be ready to return in the best conditions”.

A return to training which, however, coincided with the decision not to force the times and remove the important Californian tournament from its calendar, as already anticipated by the organizers themselves. The Manacor native tried some trading on his beloved clay and decided not to make the trip to the United States. No Indian Wells and, consequently, also no Miami.

For the 22-time winner of a Grand Slam tournament, these renunciations will open up a very particular scenario, given that uwill most likely drop out of the Top10 for the first time in 17 years and 10 months, or 912 consecutive weeks. At this point the viewfinder of the class of 1986 will once again be focused on clay, towards the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 which will open the season of the great tournaments on clay courts.

The Spanish champion, as we remember, was injured during the match valid for the second round of the Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald, causing a second degree injury to the muscle ileopsoas. Taking a broader look, therefore, the Indian Wells and Miami Masters 1000 could see the contemporary absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal. In fact, the number 1 in the world has asked for a special permit in recent weeks to play in the two Stars and Stripes tournaments, but the response from the competent units will only come in the next few days.

It’s been a while since I don’t communicate with you. Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors. Getting ready to come back the in the best conditions. pic.twitter.com/DdRiH4aUyE — Rafael Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 28, 2023

Photo: LaPresse