A recent study has disproved a theory many people had about e-cigarettes. Let’s find out the details together.

In recent years the electronic cigarettes have been considered a valid alternative to traditional cigarettes. In fact, their popularity has grown exponentially, especially among the younger ones. But a study published in recent days has seriously questioned the safety of e-cigarettes. Let’s find out the details together.

Although in the last period some recent studies have found a close link between the use of electronic cigarettes and the increased risk of cardiovascular diseasescientists are still not sure of the real impact on health.

However, a new research conducted by the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, according to which the damages caused by the use of electronic cigarettes would be the same as those created by traditional cigarettes.

I study examined 72 healthy adults and divided them into three groups. The first included classic smokers, the second consisted of users of e-cigarettes, while the third group consisted of people who have never smoked.

The team then collected some information from smokers by asking them how long and how often they smoked. Participants using the electronic version were also asked what types of devices and what flavors they used. Not only that, the study looked into it too epithelial cell samples taken from the mouth of each individual.

The harmfulness of electronic cigarettes

After analyzing them, the scholars found that the participants who smoked the e-cigarettes presented almost 3 times higher DNA damage compared to those of non-smokers. An even higher figure than people who use traditional cigarettes.

This has shown that the health damage caused by e-cigarettes is almost identical to that caused by classic cigarettes. Furthermore, the scientists also found that among participants who smoked (regardless of the type of cigarette), DNA damage was found to be higher in more frequent consumers.

Not only that, the study conducted by the Keck School of Medicine has shown that e-cigarettes with sweet flavors cause higher damage to health. There are currently millions of students using these e-cigarettes over 80% choose the flavored type.

This means that these individuals could face significant health implications in the near future. In the meantime, the University of Southern California is planning other studies that they will try to deepen the biological impact on DNA and the correlation with chronic diseases.

