In addition to announcing the international version during MWC 2023MilletFor the 13 series, Xiaomi also showcased the Xiaomi WirelessARThe concept product of the glasses exploration version is built with Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR technology and can be used with Xiaomi Mi 13 series.

Due to the distributed computing architecture design, the weight of the glasses body can become lighter, only 126 grams, and the thickness is relatively reduced. The frame is made of magnesium-lithium alloy and carbon fiber materials, and it uses the silicon-oxygen negative battery independently developed by Xiaomi. , and also corresponds to the retina-level adaptive ambient light display function, as well as high-precision gesture tracking effects.

The glasses are designed with the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 computing platform and run on the low-latency communication connection technology specially developed by Xiaomi, so that the wireless transmission delay time between the glasses and the mobile phone is less than 3 milliseconds, and the wireless transmission delay time of the complete communication is reduced to less than 50 milliseconds .

In addition, Xiaomi also advertises that the number of pixels per degree of this type of glasses is up to 58, which is close to the recognition limit of the human eye, and will be able to produce a clearer visual experience in the eyes and avoid obvious grainy problems. In addition, the Micro OLED screen used in the glasses constitutes a free-form optical module, and is equipped with a free-form light guide prism, which can perform complex light refraction within a limited volume, so that users can obtain clearer image vision, and at the same time, the brightness of the eyes is higher. 1200nits.

The glasses are also equipped with electrochromic lenses, so as to correspond to the experience of different light source environments, and can use the shading mode to correspond to the virtual reality experience according to the needs, or use the mixed reality experience through the transparent mode.

As for the gesture recognition part, the micro-gesture interaction experience developed by Xiaomi is also adopted. By identifying the 12 joint points from the index finger to the little finger, the middle joint of the middle finger is used as the origin of the direction key, and the second joint of the index finger is used as the top. When the surrounding areas are combined, the four-way direction key that can form basic movement operations will be able to easily perform movement operations.

In addition, the function of these 12 knuckles is similar to the Chinese nine-key pinyin input method. The thumb can be tapped on the finger area to input text, and if the thumb is swiped on the index finger, it can be operated to enter and exit the application. In the future, Xiaomi hopes to be able to complete operations such as sliding and clicking within the range of one hand.

Xiaomi also emphasizes that this glasses will be able to drive cross-device interactive experience, and bring more content to the glasses through its network ecology, and at the same time, it can also cooperate with the virtual visual interactive experience to give users a new operating experience.

At present, the Xiaomi wireless AR glasses explorer version is designed in titanium color and provides three sizes of nose pads. Myopia users can use myopia clips. It also supports the connection and use of Xiaomi 13 series mobile phones, and also supports the use of smartphones compatible with Snapdragon Spaces technology. .

In terms of software support, Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses Discovery Edition supports Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces, OpenXR, and Microsoft MRTK development frameworks. At the same time, Xiaomi will work closely with developers to promote the ecological development of AR application content.

