2023-03-01 00:38

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original Title: Xinjiang Team: The Basketball Association seriously hurt the feelings of fans of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and undermined the development of sports in Xinjiang

In the middle of the night on February 28, 2023, Beijing time, the Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club officially issued an announcement, saying that it could not recognize and would never accept the punishment of the Basketball Association for violating facts and regulations. The club decided to withdraw from the CBA league this season and withdraw from the CBA league.

Xinjiang men’s basketball team wrote in the announcement:

On February 17, the Discipline and Ethics Committee of the Basketball Association believed that Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club had “violated registration regulations” and made serious mistakes and unreasonable and absurd “punishments”, which seriously violated the legitimate rights and interests of our club and seriously hurt the feelings of fans of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang. , Seriously damaged the development of basketball and sports in Xinjiang. This “punishment” violates facts, violates regulations, and does not conform to normal work procedures. Our club cannot accept it and will never accept it.Return to Sohu to see more

