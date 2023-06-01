Tennis Roland Garros 2023, today’s results: Rune and Dimitrov advance

Holger Rune passes the 2nd round at Roland Garros without taking the field. The Danish, No. 6 of the seeding, he should have played against Gael Monfils, but the Frenchman announced his withdrawal due to the partial rupture of a ligament in his left wrist. Rune, therefore, will return to the field on Saturday as well as Ruud (who beat Zeppieri and awaits the Chinese Zhang), Tiafoe and Dimitrov. On the other hand, the journey of n. 16 of seeding Tommy Paul: the American lost against the Chilean Nicolas Jarry with the score of 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 5-7.