Tennis star Djokovic made history by winning the year-end finals for the seventh time – Sports – China Engineering Network

Tennis star Djokovic wins the year-end finals for the seventh time in history

China News Service, Beijing, November 20th: The Men’s Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) 2023 Finals singles final was held in Turin, Italy on the 19th local time. Serbian tennis star Djokovic defeated Italy at home 2:0. Sinner won the championship for the seventh time, breaking the record of six year-end finals titles shared by him and Federer.

After successively defeating Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Rune and Medvedev, Sinner, ranked fourth in the world, advanced to the final with a wave of four consecutive victories. The world‘s number one Djokovic did not have an easy time in the group stage. All three games were played in three sets. He qualified with a record of 2 wins and 1 loss after defeating Rune and Hurkacs. In the semifinals, Djokovic recovered and defeated Alcaraz 2:0 to advance to the final.

This is the ninth time in Djokovic’s career that he has played in the men’s singles final. He has won the championship trophy six times before and is the first in history with Swiss star Federer. In this year-end finals, when he met Sinner in the group stage, Djokovic fought hard in three sets and finally lost.

They met again in the final, and Djokovic succeeded in revenge. He outperformed his opponent in all aspects and won two consecutive sets 6:3 and 6:3 in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Djokovic also won the Australian Open, French Open, US Open and other top events this year, and now he has won the finals again to set a record. Djokovic said that this is one of the best seasons of his career. “I played against Sinner twice. In the final, I adopted different technical and tactical strategies from those in the group stage. All in all, this week has been incredible.”

This week, Djokovic’s number of weeks as the world‘s number one officially reached 400, which once again set a historical record. According to statistics, Djokovic has won 98 singles championships. Looking forward to next season, Djokovic is full of confidence, especially when he will compete in the Paris Olympics next year. He has repeatedly expressed his hope to win the Olympics for his motherland. gold medal.

