And there are three. Iga Swiatek also posts this Us Open 2022 on the bulletin board and at the age of 21 he can already boast three slam tournaments, which are really a great number these days. To give an idea, a fact: she is the first player to win two majors in the same year from Angelique Kerber, who succeeded in 2016. After that, no one else. Sure, Naomi Osaka won two in a row twice (Us Open and Australian Open), but winning two slams in a single year gives a feeling of continuity, of dominance, which is exactly what the Pole is showing in this. 2022. In the final in New York, the current dominatrix of women’s tennis got the better of Tunisian Ons Jabeur (6-2 7-6 (5) in an hour and 51 minutes), who was defeated for the second time in a row from the appointment with history, from becoming the first African to win a slam tournament: at Wimbledon she had lost, badly, against Elena Rybakina, here she certainly did not start with the underdogs but almost everyone hoped for a game a little more fought than so. She was, in the second set, even if there was never really the feeling that the Pole could lose the match.

First set

—

In the first set, Swiatek, after going 3-0 quite easily, saw Jabeur play a great game to recover the break and move up to 3-2, but then the devastating power and incredible range of movement of the Pole ended. without suffering too much from the partial. In the second, almost the same script was repeated, partial 3-0 (with 3 balls for 4-0) and comeback up to 3-2, but it was at this point that the game became interesting. Jabeur, aware of having to give above all for everything, has risen in level and has taken advantage of the decline of Swiatek, who already felt the cup in his pocket. At 4-4 the Tunisian had three balls to complete the overtaking, but she wasted them all, one straight, very bloody, at 15-40. It was then played point by point, until the final 7-6, complete with a changed racket on the first match point (unusual, at least) and Iga to cheer and enjoy the applause of the public Arthur Ashe, who cheered her a little ‘against, but only because he wanted to see a more close match. Swiatek therefore closes the 2022 slams with a substantial loot, which consolidate it at number 1 in the world with about double the points compared to Jabeur, also breaking through the symbolic quota of 10 thousand points: whoever wins between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, will become the king of the ATP with just under 7000 points, just to understand. A domain, that of Iga, which on paper can last a very long time. But in tennis, we know, never say never.