200 days have passed since the start of the war and the Ukrainian counter-offensive is beginning to bear fruit. «Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed forces », the adviser to the president of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Nataliya Popova, announces on social media. According to British Defense Ministry intelligence, Russian defenses are “under pressure” on the southern and northern fronts. The Ukrainian army also freed Grakove. But they say from Moscow that it is not a retreat: “Our troops are reorganizing.” Meanwhile, Russia has sent 1,300 Chechen soldiers to the Kherson region, reports the Kiev General Staff.

