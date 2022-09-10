200 days have passed since the start of the war and the Ukrainian counter-offensive is beginning to bear fruit. «Kupiansk is Ukraine. Glory to the armed forces », the adviser to the president of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Nataliya Popova, announces on social media. According to British Defense Ministry intelligence, Russian defenses are “under pressure” on the southern and northern fronts. The Ukrainian army also freed Grakove. But they say from Moscow that it is not a retreat: “Our troops are reorganizing.” Meanwhile, Russia has sent 1,300 Chechen soldiers to the Kherson region, reports the Kiev General Staff.

Background – Russkij Mir becomes doctrine, Putin approves the philosophy of the “Russian world“

The story – So Elizabeth guessed right from the start who Putin was. “Dogs have an interesting instinct, don’t they?”

The story – Putin takes command in camouflage among the troops

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour