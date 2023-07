He put Teplice on its feet and in the crossbar. Since the moment when coach Zdenko Frťala took over in the spring in a critical situation, they have flourished. They haven’t been out of shape for a long time, as Pilsen coach Miroslav Koubek aptly remarked. They showed it right at the start of the new season, beating Viktoria 1:0 thanks to Trubač’s converted penalty on Saturday at Stínadly. Although the gaming rooms are just at the beginning. “But that will come,” beamed Frťala after the match.

