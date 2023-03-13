Home Sports Thai chess player Dai Van Nguyen finished sixth at the EC
Thai chess player Dai Van Nguyen finished sixth at the EC

by admin
Russian Alexey Sarana, competing under the banner of the FIDE international federation, became the European champion. From May, Russian chess players will fall under the Asian confederation, whose decision at the February congress helped them circumvent the ban on international starts due to the invasion of Ukraine. Sarana scored 8.5 points in 11 rounds, as did second-placed Kirill Shevchenko of Romania and 17-year-old Daniel Dardha of Belgium, who took third.

2015 European Vice-Champion David Navara finished in 55th place.

