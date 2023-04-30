Chess World Championship: Victory against Nepomniachtchi – Ding Liren is the new world champion

Ding Liren is the first Chinese to be crowned world chess champion. After a long fight, the 30-year-old defeats the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi. The moment of triumph was “very emotional,” emphasizes Ding.

Ding Liren became the first Chinese to secure the title of World Chess Champion. With a 2.5:1.5 victory in the tiebreak, the 30-year-old prevailed against the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana on Sunday. The previous world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway had decided not to defend his title. In 2021 he had won the World Cup duel against Nepomniachtchi early.

This time the decision was only made in rapid chess with a shorter thinking time. Ding then prevailed against Nepomniachtchi with the black pieces. After 14 regular games it was 7:7 in Kazakhstan’s capital.

“I’m quite relieved. The moment Ian gave up was very emotional. I couldn’t control my emotions,” Ding said. The Chinese stayed at the board for a long time when the tension left him. “It was a tough tournament for me,” Ding said.

Post-game shake hands: Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi Source: dpa/Stanislav Filippov

The 32-year-old Nepomniachtchi had won the second, fifth and seventh game, Ding equalized in the fourth, sixth and twelfth game and in the end, with strong nerves, crowned himself the 17th world champion in chess history.

“A tiebreak is always something like a lottery,” said Nepomniachtchi. Ding made fewer mistakes than he did. “It’s that simple,” said the Russian. He had many good positions, but didn’t take his chances. “It was a matter of one or two precise moves,” Nepomniachtchi said.