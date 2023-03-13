Film scene at the funeral of Ranko Radošević aka Eskobar.

Source: Courier

Ranko Radošević (54), known as Ranko Escobar, was buried today, and about 500 people saw him off to his eternal rest, but the mysterious guests attracted special attention. About 20 people with black masks, hoods, glasses, some of whom also wore bullet-proof umbrellas stood in a formation in the form of a point guard, in order to cover the mysterious man. who came to express his condolences to the family and send Radošević to his eternal rest.

In addition to this guest, who well protected his identity and most likely his life, there were other famous people at the funeral. Former basketball player Miladin Kovačević, the mayor of Nikšić Marko Kovačević and lawyer Aleksandar Zarić also attended the funeral.

“There were people whose lives were probably suspected to be in danger, and members of the police in civilian clothes were also around the cemetery and securing the place, although many certainly brought their own security.”says the source Ringing.

See photos from the funeral:



The mayor of Nikšić, as Radošević’s cousin, also gave a speech. “Ranko was a great man and he went through a lot in his 50 years, and he was alive that he was trying all that time. He lived according to the folk tradition that he was able to get there and escape and exist in a terrible place, but unfortunately that also happened “Two bad guys killed Miloš,” Kovačević said through tears.

(MONDO/Kurir)