The 13th Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival, hosted by the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association, undertaken by the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Center, and co-organized by the People's Government of Changping District, Beijing, opened last night at the Yongle Youth Sports Base in Changping District. Zhang Jiandong, deputy mayor of Beijing, Yu Zaiqing, vice-chairman of the International Olympic Committee and vice-chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee, Li Xikui, vice-chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Jiang Xiaoyu, vice-chairman of the Beijing Olympic City Development Promotion Association, attended the opening ceremony. According to the organizer, this year's Beijing Olympic City Sports Culture Festival is the first time since Beijing successfully hosted the Winter Olympics and became the world's first dual-Olympics city. The full injection of the dual-Olympics elements is a distinctive feature of this year's Sports Culture Festival. This year's Sports Culture Festival consists of the Double Olympics Base Camp, the Double Olympics Cultural Theme Exhibition, the 18th Beijing International Sports Film Week, the Swimming Challenge, the Little Ironman Triathlon, the Women's 10-Kilometer Lake Challenge, and the Beijing Billiards Challenge. It consists of a series of activities such as the Olympic Friendship City Cage Football Invitational Tournament, the Cage Football Friendly Tournament for Diplomats in China, and the Five Rings Medal Youth Olympic Field Challenge. This year's Sports and Culture Festival will continue until March next year. At the opening ceremony, Zhang Jiandong presented the flag to the "Double Olympic Running Team" of the Olympic Home Running Club. Beijing Winter Olympics short track speed skater Li Wenlong and the host of Beijing Radio and Television started an interactive exchange on the topic of "My Olympics and Me". The opening ceremony revolved around the three chapters of "Meeting Olympics", "Meeting in Beijing, China" and "Wonderful City of Double Olympics". Focusing on the deep relationship between Beijing and the Olympics, it created a wonderful immersive audio-visual feast for the audience.

